The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.48

Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and traded as high as $7.90. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 96,251 shares changing hands.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Trading Down 1.1 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%.
About The Gabelli Utility Trust
The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT)
