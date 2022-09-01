The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.48

Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and traded as high as $7.90. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 96,251 shares changing hands.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 31,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

