The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director Sells $1,025,391.64 in Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $1,025,391.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 434,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,076,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 51,494 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $1,329,060.14.

On Monday, August 22nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 65,696 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,648,969.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 56,248 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,463,010.48.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89.

On Monday, August 15th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40.

On Monday, June 6th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 41,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $794,199.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 76,517 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $1,479,838.78.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.5 %

GS opened at $332.67 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

