The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,560,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 235,332 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.86% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $7,777,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $808,203,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after buying an additional 476,509 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,006,000 after buying an additional 386,799 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $329.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,985. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,139.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 548,874 shares of company stock valued at $15,675,786. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.