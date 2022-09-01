The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,036,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,019,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,104,000 after purchasing an additional 42,177 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THG opened at $129.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $155.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.79.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

