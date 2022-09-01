The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.79.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HNST shares. Loop Capital lowered Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Honest from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. Honest has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $333.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.74 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honest will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Honest news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $62,846.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,264,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,561.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Honest news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $62,846.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,264,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,561.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica Warren sold 7,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $27,687.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 606,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,791.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,581 shares of company stock worth $128,784. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

About Honest

(Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

