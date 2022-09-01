The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Kroger were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 183,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 33,775 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 72,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 52,791 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Kroger by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 61,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.35. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

