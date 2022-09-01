The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,540,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $133,003,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $71,878,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $78,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS opened at $53.87 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average is $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.84%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

