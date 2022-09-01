The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.79 million.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $15.27. 972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,180. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.24 million, a P/E ratio of -156.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Several research firms have commented on PNTG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens lowered shares of The Pennant Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $45,651.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,961. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,370,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,990,000 after buying an additional 143,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,177,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,819,000 after buying an additional 34,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,713,000 after buying an additional 48,527 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after buying an additional 128,548 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 542,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 52,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

