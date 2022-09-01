The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,431 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 114,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 20,989 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 25,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $563,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3,218.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 27,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $158.00 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

