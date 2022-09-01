The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,789,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,166 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.7% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $579,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $1,231,791,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,695,000 after buying an additional 3,392,030 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after buying an additional 2,588,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.74. 115,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,663,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $331.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

