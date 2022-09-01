The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,789,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,166 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.7% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $579,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $1,231,791,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,695,000 after buying an additional 3,392,030 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after buying an additional 2,588,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.
PG stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.74. 115,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,663,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $331.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
