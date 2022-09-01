The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $110.54

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.54 ($1.34) and traded as low as GBX 75.09 ($0.91). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 75.80 ($0.92), with a volume of 86,673 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

The Rank Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £350.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.78, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 110.29.

The Rank Group Company Profile

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

