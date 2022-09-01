THEKEY (TKY) Market Cap Hits $707,069.88

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $707,069.88 and $185,937.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000262 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip.

THEKEY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.