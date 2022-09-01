Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 613,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $362,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $662.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $545.28. 15,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,690. The stock has a market cap of $213.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $565.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.39%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

