Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.59

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.59 and last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 1863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWKS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.04.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a PE ratio of -25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $27,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $114,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,550,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after buying an additional 1,769,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,692,000 after purchasing an additional 82,809 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,224,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 22,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.