Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $327.00 million-$329.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.80 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.47-$0.50 EPS.

Thoughtworks Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 331,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,810. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.04.

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $27,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $114,500 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. 18.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

