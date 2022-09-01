Thunder Token (TT) Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market cap of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008955 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00208595 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000261 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

