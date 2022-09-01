Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.15

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 400346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.05 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. CSFB dropped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bankshares set a C$1.75 price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.85.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Down 4.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$486.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.