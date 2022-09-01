Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Titan Machinery from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.00.
Titan Machinery Price Performance
TITN traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,073. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 112,210 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 16.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.
Titan Machinery Company Profile
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.