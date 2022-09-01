Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Titan Machinery from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

TITN traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,073. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.78 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 112,210 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 16.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

