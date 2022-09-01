TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.10 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.65 billion. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.13 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.72.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.55. 281,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,908,514. The firm has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.72.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,090 shares of company stock worth $9,433,014 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 40.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,795 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $478,029,000 after acquiring an additional 235,690 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,030,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $304,770,000 after purchasing an additional 504,893 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

