Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 1,820 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $49.38 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.