Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 694 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 593.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 811 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 1.2 %

BA stock opened at $160.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.68. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.