Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $121,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,326,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 72.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 90.1% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 550,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,305,000 after acquiring an additional 158,706 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYE opened at $69.18 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.55.

