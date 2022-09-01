Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $95,000 Investment in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,197,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,797,000 after purchasing an additional 109,373 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,530,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,216,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,658,000 after purchasing an additional 172,751 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,958,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,403,000 after purchasing an additional 222,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,391,000 after purchasing an additional 253,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.73.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.0 %

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.81 per share, for a total transaction of $70,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $321,406.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $71,674.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,043,199.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GWRE opened at $71.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.09. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.06 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.61). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

