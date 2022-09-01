Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,980,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 31,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $121.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.71. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $176.02.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.