Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE MSM opened at $79.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.79. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $350,365.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $684,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,688. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

