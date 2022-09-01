Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 15,800 BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 614.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BrightSpire Capital Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE BRSP opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.
Insider Transactions at BrightSpire Capital
In other news, Director Catherine Rice purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,342.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.
