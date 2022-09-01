Tompkins Financial Corp Raises Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1,174.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Exelon by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $50.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also

