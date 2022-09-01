Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 400 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in UGI by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in UGI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in UGI by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in UGI by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 8,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on UGI. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

UGI Price Performance

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average of $38.78. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Stories

