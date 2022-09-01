Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $126,000 Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CGW. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.44. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $60.96.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

