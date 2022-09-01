Toople (LON:TOOP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Toople Plc (LON:TOOP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 3186619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,571.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £709,852.36 and a P/E ratio of -0.30.

Toople Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband and telephony solutions to small and medium sized businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers cloud based telephony services or Voice over Internet Protocol telephony; broadband over copper, Ethernet first mile, SIM, and Ethernet data and mobile services.

