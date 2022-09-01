Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.07-4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of +14% yr/yr to $4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Toro Trading Down 1.1 %

TTC stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,965. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.77. Toro has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $112.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toro will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Toro by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Stories

