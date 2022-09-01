Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.70

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and traded as high as $8.91. Townsquare Media shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 27,072 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Townsquare Media Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $121.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 58.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSQ. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 249,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 282,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 61,900 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

