Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.70

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and traded as high as $8.91. Townsquare Media shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 27,072 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Townsquare Media Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSQ. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 249,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 282,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 61,900 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Townsquare Media
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.