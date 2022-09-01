Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,900 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 94% compared to the average daily volume of 3,044 put options.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.08. 56,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,037. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $783,509,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $389,956,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,224,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,214 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $135,437,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.04.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.