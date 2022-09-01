Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $7.42

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $7.12. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 110 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Transportadora de Gas del Sur
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
Featured Articles
