Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $7.42

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $7.12. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 110 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 49,129 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

