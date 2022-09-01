Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $301,255,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2,428.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,069 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Trimble by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,820,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Trimble by 10,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average of $66.20. Trimble has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

