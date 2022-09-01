TRON (TRX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $383.50 Million

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0631 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and approximately $383.50 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000200 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003177 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00071863 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,382,043,481 coins and its circulating supply is 92,382,054,316 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

