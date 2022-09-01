Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.78

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 696081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on TROX shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tronox had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.97%. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.55%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 329,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,110.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tronox by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 69.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

