Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO opened at $25.15 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Citigroup lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.19.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

