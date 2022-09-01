Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Cuts Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

