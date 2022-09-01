Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Decreases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in KLA were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 36.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $14.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $329.91. 11,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,995. KLA Co. has a one year low of $282.83 and a one year high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,670 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on KLAC. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.16.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

