Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Decreases Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,221 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Lennar were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN opened at $77.45 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day moving average of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

