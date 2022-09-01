Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,643 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 383.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $454,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,083.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $191,136,000 after purchasing an additional 694,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $223.62 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $139.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

