Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Increases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $238,172,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $87,926,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 119.0% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 300,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,780,000 after purchasing an additional 163,351 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6,738.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,605,000 after purchasing an additional 120,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 179.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,344,000 after purchasing an additional 119,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $286.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.92.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. OTR Global cut shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.82.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

