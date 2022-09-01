Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,729,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.9% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.0% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE TSN opened at $75.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

