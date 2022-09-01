Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 4,061 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,233 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Bank of America increased their price target on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

Boeing stock opened at $155.11 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

