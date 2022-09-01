Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 50 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Paycom Software by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Paycom Software by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $346.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 89.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $457.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Paycom Software to $339.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.67.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

