Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $65.00

Shares of Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 65.90 ($0.80), with a volume of 608733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.30 ($0.81).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TRST shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Trustpilot Group alerts:

Trustpilot Group Stock Down 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 83.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 110.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of £259.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57.

About Trustpilot Group

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trustpilot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustpilot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.