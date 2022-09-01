Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) Trading Up 4.9%

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUESQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.91. 155,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 296,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.
Tuesday Morning Trading Up 4.9 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91.
Tuesday Morning Company Profile
Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.
