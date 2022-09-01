TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $137.20

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 137.20 ($1.66) and traded as low as GBX 127.38 ($1.54). TUI shares last traded at GBX 131.95 ($1.59), with a volume of 4,219,931 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TUI. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.24) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($1.87) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 156 ($1.88) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.51) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 165.14 ($2.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,572.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 191.43.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

