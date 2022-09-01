Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by WS Management Lllp

WS Management Lllp cut its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Twitter makes up approximately 0.7% of WS Management Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $14,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWTR. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Twitter by 47.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

Insider Activity at Twitter

In other Twitter news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $588,055.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,060,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Twitter news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $588,055.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,060,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,340. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Stock Down 0.7 %

TWTR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.49. 205,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,299,658. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.33. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.75 and a beta of 0.62. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Twitter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.